RCMP investigating death of 34-year-old man on Manitoba Interlake First Nation as a homicide
Police were called Thursday to a home in Lake St. Martin First Nation for a report of an injured man in a home. Upon arrival, they found a man dead at the scene.
Gypsumville RCMP found man dead at home in Lake St. Martin First Nation
RCMP are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man on Lake St. Martin First Nation as a homicide.
On Thursday, police were called to a home in the Interlake community, about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, for a report of an injured man in a home, police said in a Friday news release.
When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old and pronounced him dead at the scene.
His death is being treated as a homicide.
Local RCMP in Gypsumville are investigating with Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services.
