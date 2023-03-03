RCMP investigating death of 34-year-old man on Manitoba Interlake First Nation as a homicide

RCMP are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man on Lake St. Martin First Nation as a homicide.

On Thursday, police were called to a home in the Interlake community, about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, for a report of an injured man in a home, police said in a Friday news release.

When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old and pronounced him dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

Local RCMP in Gypsumville are investigating with Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services.

