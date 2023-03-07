Lake St. Martin man charged with 2nd-degree murder
A 28-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man in Lake St. Martin First Nation.
Gilbert Woodhouse was arrested Saturday, two days after a 34-year-old man was found dead inside a home in the Interlake community, about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
RCMP announced the charges in a news release on Tuesday.
They do not believe any other people will be charged.