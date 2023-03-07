Content
Manitoba

Lake St. Martin man charged with 2nd-degree murder

A 28-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man in Lake St. Martin First Nation.
CBC News ·
Close-up of RCMP badge on vehicle.
A 28-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 34-year-old man who was found dead inside a residence last week on Lake St. Martin First Nation. (David Bell/CBC)

Gilbert Woodhouse was arrested Saturday, two days after a 34-year-old man was found dead inside a home in the Interlake community, about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP announced the charges in a news release on Tuesday.

They do not believe any other people will be charged.

