RCMP investigating 'suspicious' death of woman at Lake St. Martin First Nation

RCMP are investigating what they're considering a suspicious death after a 32-year-old woman was found in her home in Lake St. Martin First Nation Monday.

Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 p.m. where they found a 32-year-old woman who had died.

Mounties believe her death is suspicious.

RCMP are investigating along with the major crimes unit.

Lake St. Martin First Nation is 226 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.