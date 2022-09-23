Airplane crash on island south of Kenora, Ont., leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after a plane crash in northwestern Ontario, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora were notified of the crash Wednesday at about 8 p.m., according to an OPP news release Thursday.

Police and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre responded to the crash site on Shore Island on Lake of the Woods, about 30 kilometres south of Kenora, where they found one occupant dead.

Ontario's office of the chief coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service plan to do an autopsy.

The Transportation Safety Board has also been notified

Kenora OPP are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.