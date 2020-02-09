Province needs to consult with First Nations on Lake Manitoba, Lake St. Martin flood channels, chief says

First Nation leaders in the Interlake say it's impossible to consult with the provincial government about a $540-million flood outlet when no one from the government shows up.

Lake Manitoba First Nation Chief Cornell McLean, who is chairman of the Interlake Regional Tribal Council, said Saturday they want — and have asked repeatedly — to meet with the Manitoba government about the planned Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin flood channels.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.