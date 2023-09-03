Lake Manitoba First Nation man, 36, arrested in death of 25-year-old

A 36-year-old man from Lake Manitoba First Nation has been arrested in the death of Lyndon McIvor, a 25-year-old from the same community, after he went missing more than a week ago.

RCMP charged Barry Leslie Swan with second degree murder on Saturday. He was remanded into custody, RCMP said in a statement Sunday.

McIvor was last seen the morning of Aug. 26 on the main road of Lake Manitoba First Nation, a community on the eastern shore of Lake Manitoba's southern basin. He was reported missing the following day.

On Aug. 31, people searching for him found human remains believed to be his, RCMP said in a Friday release.

RCMP continue to investigate.