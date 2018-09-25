Lake Manitoba First Nation to get $1M to pay for portable classrooms

Lake Manitoba First Nation will get $1 million to cover the costs of portable classrooms after about 75 students were forced to return to school without proper classrooms this September.

Earlier this month, the chief and council said there was a delay in ordering portables for the students because Indigenous Services Canada (part of the former Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada) didn't come through with promised funding.

"It's the federal government's responsibility to provide us with an adequate space for our children and quite frankly, they've failed us as a community," Coun. Preston Swan said nearly two weeks ago.

The band went ahead and ordered the portables before funding was secured because they had already withdrawn the students from nearby Lundar School, which they were previously attending.

On Tuesday, Indigenous Services Canada confirmed up to $1 million in funding would be made available to the community.

"An essential component of a student's education is having a safe and healthy place in which to learn," a spokesperson said in an email.

"The government of Canada is committed to investing in the building and refurbishing of First Nation schools to help improve educational outcomes for First Nation students."

Lake Manitoba First Nation Chief Cornell McLean says he's happy the funding is coming through, but the community still needs money to furnish the classrooms and provide living accommodations for teachers. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The chief and council are happy the funding is moving forward.

"We're excited. It's been a long wait," said Chief Cornell McLean.

"We took on this big initiative to bring our kids home and we're very excited. It's looking good right now."

McLean said he was told about the funding last week, but that money will only cover the costs of building and installing the portables.

"There's still a shortfall. We need … almost $1.3 million to cover off the teacherages, and that's just the infrastructure alone. It doesn't include the furnishings," McLean said.

In the statement, ISC confirmed it received a written request from the First Nation dated March 26, 2018.

The request was for approximately $1.2 million for four portable classrooms, two teacherages (living accommodations for teachers), classroom furnishings and information technology equipment.

McLean said there are three teachers currently commuting to the First Nation, one from Russell, Man., nearly 200 kilometres away.

"We're going to continue to push for the living arrangements for our teachers, because without the teachers, then there is no high school, right?" said McLean.

In June, a formal funding proposal was submitted by the community's leadership for the costs of the portables, and it was indicated students were going to return the community for the start of the 2018-19 school year.

For the last 12 years, the majority of high school students from the community, located about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, were sent to Lundar, Man., because the First Nation only had a kindergarten to Grade 8 school.

So far, high school students have been set up in the elementary school's gymnasium and other classrooms in the school, which already has 220 students.

"We still have them in the gym. We're just trying to change the environment a little bit, give them a little more space," said McLean.

McLean stands by the decision to bring the students back to the community — even before the portables and the funding were in place — and said enrolment has increased.

"Even the kids that weren't going before are coming now," he said.

CBC asked Indigenous Services Canada why there was a delay in securing funding but has yet to hear back.

Last year, the First Nation signed on with the Manitoba First Nations School System, which is run by the Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre, to oversee programming for the kindergarten to Grade 8 school, and this fall they took on high school education as well.

McLean said he will continue to work with ISC and the Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre to ensure the students have what they need to continue their education.

Indigenous Services Canada said the classroom portables are currently being built and are to be delivered to the community in October 2018.