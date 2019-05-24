Motorcyclist, 20, in critical condition after Lagimodiere crash
A motorcycle driver remains in critical condition after a collision on Lagimodiere Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
A motorcycle driver remains in critical condition after a collision on Lagimodiere Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
Police say the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was driving near Sage Creek Boulevard when the crash happened at 3:20 p.m.
He's still in hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the site of the crash and spoke with police. Both were southbound on Lagimodiere when the crash happened, police say.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.