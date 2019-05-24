Motorcyclist, 20, in critical condition after Lagimodiere crash

A motorcycle driver remains in critical condition after a collision on Lagimodiere Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Police say the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was driving near Sage Creek Boulevard when the crash happened at 3:20 p.m.

He's still in hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the site of the crash and spoke with police. Both were southbound on Lagimodiere when the crash happened, police say.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

