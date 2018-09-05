Cyclist killed in crash at Lagimodiere and Bishop Grandin
A cyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle at the corner of Lagimodiere and Bishop Grandin boulevards Tuesday during rush-hour.
Winnipeg police closed down the busy intersection shortly after 5:30 p.m. after reports of a crash with a cyclist.
A 61-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.
The road closure remained in effect until at least 9 p.m. as police investigated the incident. A bicycle could be seen lying on the ground after the crash.
The cause of the crash hasn't been released, and police haven't confirmed whether anyone has been arrested.
The investigation continues.
