Cyclist killed in crash at Lagimodiere and Bishop Grandin

A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle at the corner of Lagimodiere and Bishop Grandin boulevards Tuesday during rush-hour.

Winnipeg police closed down the busy intersection shortly after 5:30 p.m. after reports of a crash with a cyclist.

A 61-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

The road closure remained in effect until at least 9 p.m. as police investigated the incident. A bicycle could be seen lying on the ground after the crash.

A bicycle can be seen lying on the ground after a crash at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard on Tuesday. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

The cause of the crash hasn't been released, and police haven't confirmed whether anyone has been arrested.

The investigation continues.

