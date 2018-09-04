Police block off Lagimodiere and Bishop Grandin intersection after rush-hour collision

Winnipeg police blocked off the busy intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard after a rush-hour collision on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. according to police. Officers remained on scene shortly before 9 p.m.

Police would not say if anyone was injured or what caused the crash, but investigators appeared to focus on a bicycle lying on the street, and a tanker truck parked a few hundred metres away.

A bicycle can be seen lying on the ground after a crash at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard on Tuesday. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Police would not say how the two were connected.

More from CBC Manitoba: