Police block off Lagimodiere and Bishop Grandin intersection after rush-hour collision

Police blocked off the busy intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard after a rush-hour collision on Tuesday.

A bicycle and tanker truck remained behind police tape hours after crash

A tanker truck was parked a few hundred meters away from the bicycle. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Winnipeg police blocked off the busy intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard after a rush-hour collision on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. according to police. Officers remained on scene shortly before 9 p.m.

Police would not say if anyone was injured or what caused the crash, but investigators appeared to focus on a bicycle lying on the street, and a tanker truck parked a few hundred metres away.

A bicycle can be seen lying on the ground after a crash at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard on Tuesday. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Police would not say how the two were connected. 

