Police block off Lagimodiere and Bishop Grandin intersection after rush-hour collision
Police blocked off the busy intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard after a rush-hour collision on Tuesday.
A bicycle and tanker truck remained behind police tape hours after crash
Winnipeg police blocked off the busy intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard after a rush-hour collision on Tuesday.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. according to police. Officers remained on scene shortly before 9 p.m.
Police would not say if anyone was injured or what caused the crash, but investigators appeared to focus on a bicycle lying on the street, and a tanker truck parked a few hundred metres away.
Police would not say how the two were connected.
More from CBC Manitoba: