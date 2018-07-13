Invasion of the ladybugs: How Manitobans can keep the beetles from leaving unladylike messes

A round, spotted, tiny and cute winged terror is bursting into Manitoba homes.

Ladybugs love cracks, crevices and hanging out on walls, and while they're beneficial to the environment, they can be annoying.

"Their natural behaviour at this time of year is to seek out a nice protected spot over winter," said Jordan Bannerman, an instructor in the University of Manitoba's department of entomology.

The problem is, they like to spend the winter in large groups.

"If your house is the unlucky target, that means you can you can end up with quite a few in there," Bannerman said in a Friday interview with CBC Manitoba's Up To Speed.

4:31 Ladybug, ladybug, fly away home! Winnipeg seeing big numbers of the beauty beetle Are ladybugs becoming a nuisance in your home? Entomologist Jordan Bannerman explains the rise of ladybugs in our city. 4:31

Manitoba's most common species, the Asian multicoloured lady beetle, has been abundant in the province for the last decade or so.

For the clean freaks among us, they can be particularly annoying because of an unpleasant-sounding defence mechanism called reflex bleeding, Bannerman said.

"If you disturb them, they'll release a bit of fluid, which is effectively their blood. It can both kind of stain porous materials and it also ... doesn't smell particularly good," he said.

The best way to keep ladybugs outside where they belong is to plug up any holes or cracks in your home.

"This [time of] year can be an important reminder that maybe there is a few cracks around your windows or your door frames, or there's a screen that's in disrepair," Bannerman said.

"Preventing the ways that they are finding themselves or getting into the home is the No. 1 thing you can do."

If you find a large number of ladybugs, he recommends using a Shop-Vac or other easily emptied vacuum to suck them up and place them back outside.

Just be wary not to spook them, or they may bleed on you and cause a stink.