Lace up your skates: Winnipeg has many ice options beyond the river trail

The Manitoba 150 trail was announced Friday at The Forks as one of the many skating trails available to the public after the official cancellation of the skating trail on the river.

The new addition will almost double the land trail typically available at The Forks, creating 1.5 km of walking and skating trails with three interconnected rinks.

"No matter what time of year, Manitobans love the outdoors and we know families will enjoy lacing up their skates and gliding along the Manitoba 150 Trails," said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox.

Many other skating locations across the city will also be open to the public.

Roblin Park Community Centre in Charleswood

Marcy Beaucage is responsible for ice conditions at Roblin Park Community Centre, including both rinks and on-land trails. (CBC News)

Make your way down Pepperloaf Crescent where you might be lucky enough to find the Iceman tending to the on-land skating trails at Roblin Park Community centre.

Marcy Beaucage earned his nickname as "the Iceman'" while tending to the ice at Roblin Park for the last 30 years.

"I love the sound of the kids' screams, and the sound of the puck hitting the boards. Just having people out, families, kids. That's what it's about," said Beaucage.

Beaucage's father was also an ice maker and maybe that's why some say he has the best ice in town.

"Well, I care about it. I put the effort in."

You can enjoy the skating paths and rinks at Roblin Park Community Centre after 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and all day on weekends.

News this week that the river trail won't be open this winter came as a disappointment to many in the city. But some say that won't stop them from lacing up and hitting the ice. 2:05

Assiniboine Park

Warm up and lace up at Assiniboine Park's heated shelter before skating on the park's duck pond.

The heated shelter is open to the public from 8 a.m to 10 p.m everyday. You can also enjoy a walk through the park or take a ride down the toboggan slide adjacent to the duck pond.

"The crews are out maintaining the ice on a daily basis," said Laura Cabak from the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

"Winter's here and we need to embrace it."

The lights are on at the Assiniboine Park duck pond until 10 p.m. every night.

The duck pond at Assiniboine park is now open, and these kids took advantage of the icy opportunity in early January. (CBC News)

Central Park

If you're new to Canada, come join the New Canadian Skate Program at Central Park.

The program runs every Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for 10 weeks starting Jan. 10, and is open to adults and kids alike.

If you can't make it out to any of the rinks mentioned above, there's likely still some city ice near you. With 38 outdoor rinks and 13 indoor arenas in the city, there are plenty of opportunities to explore new and old skating favourites.