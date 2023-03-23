Lac du Bonnet Mounties recover stolen RCMP gun

A Lac du Bonnet man already wanted by police has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a firearm stolen from a Winnipeg Mountie's home in 2019.

In a news release, RCMP said they received a report of a man in possible possession of a firearm at a hotel in Lac du Bonnet.

A search warrant executed Monday morning yielded an RCMP-issued, semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen from a safe in the home of an RCMP officer living in Winnipeg in 2019.

Winnipeg police are investigating that break and enter.

The accused, 35, has been charged with four weapons related offences and failing to comply with a release order. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant for assault, uttering threats and failure to attend court.