House of Lac du Bonnet man accused in armed carjacking burns in apparent arson: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a house belonging to an 18-year-old Lac du Bonnet man, accused of stealing and crashing a car last week, burned down in an apparent arson.

Police were called to a gas station on Minnewawa Street in the eastern Manitoba community at 12:55 p.m. on Friday afternoon. They were told a man pulled a knife on a 60-year-old woman at the gas station and stole her car, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The woman was not physically hurt.

Police began patrolling Highway 11, where the vehicle had sped off. They found it rolled over at the intersection of highways 11 and 44.

Police believe the man had been driving too fast to make the turn and lost control.



As officers arrived at the scene of the crash, the man was seen running away and was quickly arrested. Several bystanders reported that he had attempted to carjack another vehicle without success and ran away, police said.



The Lac du Bonnet man was arrested and taken to hospital for a medical assessment, where he remains, police said Tuesday.

After he was taken to hospital, officers were told about a house fire on Leslie Avenue in the town, which was later determined to be the home of the man accused of the carjacking.

The local fire department put out the fire, but the home suffered extensive damage.

The fire is believed to have been deliberately set. The Office of the Fire Commissioner is helping with the investigation.

