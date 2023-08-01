Lac du Bonnet man, 82, dead after pickup truck collided into back of his minivan: Manitoba RCMP

An 82-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet is dead after a pickup truck collided into his minivan near the town, about 88 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, early Tuesday morning.

Mounties responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision shortly before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Provincial Road 313 and Channel Drive, which is about 15 kilometres east of Lac du Bonnet, according to a news release.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg was driving a pickup truck eastbound down the provincial road when he crashed into the back of a minivan, according to RCMP.

The minivan, which was being driven by an 82-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, was making a left turn onto Channel Drive at the time of the collision, the Mounties said. He was thrown out of the minivan during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old man in the pickup truck was hospitalized for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the police said.

RCMP are investigating the crash with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

More from CBC Manitoba: