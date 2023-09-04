What's open and closed in Winnipeg and Brandon on Labour Day Monday
Here’s a look at what services are open and closed on Monday, Sept. 4:
All Winnipeg public libraries, leisure centres closed; Manitoba Liquor Mart locations open Sept. 4
Civic offices
All civic offices in Winnipeg will be closed Monday.
Garbage and recycling
- Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.
- Winnipeg's Brady 4R depot will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Pacific 4R and Panet 4R depots will be closed.
- The Brady Road landfill will be open for commercial customers only on Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Transit
- Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
- Brandon Transit will run from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Entertainment
- The Manitoba government is providing free entry to provincial parks over the Labour Day long weekend. Vehicle permits are not required to visit provincial parks from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.
- The Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg is open regular summer hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses in Winnipeg will be open, weather permitting.
Libraries, leisure centres and pools
- All Winnipeg public libraries and city fitness and leisure centres will be closed Monday.
- Select outdoor pools, wading pools, and spray pads in Winnipeg will be open.
- All City indoor pools will be closed.
- Brandon's Youth Centre will be closed.
Malls
- CF Polo Park, Kildonan Place, St. Vital Mall and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.
- Brandon's Shoppers Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Manitoba Liquor Marts
All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Mart locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
Cemeteries
- The Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries in Winnipeg will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Other
- The Animal Services Agency in Winnipeg will be closed.