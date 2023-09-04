Content
Manitoba

What's open and closed in Winnipeg and Brandon on Labour Day Monday

Here’s a look at what services are open and closed on Monday, Sept. 4:

All Winnipeg public libraries, leisure centres closed; Manitoba Liquor Mart locations open Sept. 4

Red sign with white lettering that reads "Come In, We're Open"
Winnipeg civic offices will be closed Monday, but several malls and other venues remain open. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Civic offices

  • All civic offices in Winnipeg will be closed Monday.

Garbage and recycling

  • Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.
  • Winnipeg's Brady 4R depot will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Pacific 4R and Panet 4R depots will be closed.
  • The Brady Road landfill will be open for commercial customers only on Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Transit

  • Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
  • Brandon Transit will run from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 

Entertainment

  • The Manitoba government is providing free entry to provincial parks over the Labour Day long weekend. Vehicle permits are not required to visit provincial parks from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.
  • The Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg is open regular summer hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses in Winnipeg will be open, weather permitting.

Libraries, leisure centres and pools

  • All Winnipeg public libraries and city fitness and leisure centres will be closed Monday.
  • Select outdoor pools, wading pools, and spray pads in Winnipeg will be open.
  • All City indoor pools will be closed.
  • Brandon's Youth Centre will be closed.

Malls

  • CF Polo Park, Kildonan Place, St. Vital Mall and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.
  • Brandon's Shoppers Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

  • All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Mart locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Cemeteries

  • The Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries in Winnipeg will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other

  • The Animal Services Agency in Winnipeg will be closed.
