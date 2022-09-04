Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

What's open and closed on Labour Day in Winnipeg and Brandon

Summer is wrapping up, which means the Labour Day long weekend is here. Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Manitoba on Monday, Sept. 5:

Civic offices, libraries closed, while most Liquor Mart locations will be open Sept. 5

Government offices will be closed on Labour Day, but a number of stores, parks and other venues will be open. (CBC)

Civic offices

  • All civic offices in Brandon and Winnipeg will be closed on Monday.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

  • Most Liquor Mart locations in Manitoba will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. To look for hours for a specific store, visit their website.

Garbage and recycling

  • Recycling, garbage, and yard waste in Winnipeg will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

  • Winnipeg's Brady 4R depot will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • The Pacific 4R and Panet 4R depots will be closed.

  • The Brady Road landfill will be open for commercial customers only on Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • In Brandon, the Eastview landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Entertainment

  • The Manitoba government is once again providing free entry to provincial parks over the Labour Day long weekend. Vehicle permits are not required to visit provincial parks from Sept. 2-5, but regular fees still apply for provincial campgrounds.

  • The Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg is open regular summer hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • The Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses in Winnipeg will be open, weather permitting. Visit the city's website for more information and to book a tee time.

Transit

  • Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

  • Both Brandon's conventional and Access transit systems will run from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 

Libraries, leisure centres and wading pools

  • All city of Winnipeg libraries and leisure centres will be closed Monday.

  • Select outdoor pools, wading pools, and spray pads in Winnipeg will be open. More information can be found on the city's website.

  • Brandon's Community Sportsplex will be open on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., but Brandon's Youth Centre will be closed.

Malls

  • Kildonan Place and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

  • Grant Park Shopping Centre and Garden City Shopping Centre in Winnipeg will be closed.

Cemeteries

  • The Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries in Winnipeg will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Brandon's Municipal Cemetery will remain open seven days a week from dawn until dusk.

Other

  • The Animal Services Agency in Winnipeg will be closed.

  • The Winnipeg Parking Authority will be closed.

