What's open and closed on Labour Day in Winnipeg and Brandon
Civic offices, libraries closed, while most Liquor Mart locations will be open Sept. 5
Summer is wrapping up, which means the Labour Day long weekend is here. Here's a look at what's open and closed in Winnipeg and Brandon on Monday, Sept. 5:
Civic offices
-
All civic offices in Brandon and Winnipeg will be closed on Monday.
Manitoba Liquor Marts
-
Most Liquor Mart locations in Manitoba will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. To look for hours for a specific store, visit their website.
Garbage and recycling
-
Recycling, garbage, and yard waste in Winnipeg will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.
-
Winnipeg's Brady 4R depot will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
The Pacific 4R and Panet 4R depots will be closed.
-
The Brady Road landfill will be open for commercial customers only on Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
In Brandon, the Eastview landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Monday.
Entertainment
-
The Manitoba government is once again providing free entry to provincial parks over the Labour Day long weekend. Vehicle permits are not required to visit provincial parks from Sept. 2-5, but regular fees still apply for provincial campgrounds.
-
The Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg is open regular summer hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
The Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses in Winnipeg will be open, weather permitting. Visit the city's website for more information and to book a tee time.
Transit
-
Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
-
Both Brandon's conventional and Access transit systems will run from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Libraries, leisure centres and wading pools
-
All city of Winnipeg libraries and leisure centres will be closed Monday.
-
Select outdoor pools, wading pools, and spray pads in Winnipeg will be open. More information can be found on the city's website.
-
Brandon's Community Sportsplex will be open on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., but Brandon's Youth Centre will be closed.
Malls
-
Kildonan Place and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
-
Grant Park Shopping Centre and Garden City Shopping Centre in Winnipeg will be closed.
Cemeteries
-
The Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries in Winnipeg will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-
Brandon's Municipal Cemetery will remain open seven days a week from dawn until dusk.
Other
-
The Animal Services Agency in Winnipeg will be closed.
-
The Winnipeg Parking Authority will be closed.