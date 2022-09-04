What's open and closed on Labour Day in Winnipeg and Brandon

Summer is wrapping up, which means the Labour Day long weekend is here. Here's a look at what's open and closed in Winnipeg and Brandon on Monday, Sept. 5:

All civic offices in Brandon and Winnipeg will be closed on Monday.

Most Liquor Mart locations in Manitoba will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. To look for hours for a specific store, visit their website.

In Brandon, the Eastview landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady Road landfill will be open for commercial customers only on Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific 4R and Panet 4R depots will be closed.

Winnipeg's Brady 4R depot will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste in Winnipeg will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

The Manitoba government is once again providing free entry to provincial parks over the Labour Day long weekend. Vehicle permits are not required to visit provincial parks from Sept. 2-5, but regular fees still apply for provincial campgrounds.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg is open regular summer hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.