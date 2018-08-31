Skip to Main Content
What's open and closed on September long weekend

It's time for Manitoba's retail workers to get a break: Labour Day long weekend is upon us.

Whether you'll be parading on Labour Day or staying far, far, away, holiday hours may affect you. (CBC)

It's time for Manitoba's retail workers to get a break: Labour Day long weekend is upon us. Holiday hours will affect your shopping on the holiday Monday, Sept. 3 only. 

If you have the weekend off, here are some of our top suggestions as to how to spend your time.

Grocery stores 

Supermarkets will be open Saturday and Sunday but closed on Labour Day Monday. 

Liquor Marts

Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed on Monday. 

Shopping malls 

All major malls are closed Monday. 

However, theatres are still open — including those in Kildonan Place and Grant Park. 

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. They'll also be on the new fall schedule as of Sept. 2.

City offices, services closed

Closures for the holiday include: 

  • Libraries
  • Leisure centres
  • Offices
  • Animal services

Outdoor pools, golf courses open

Outdoor swimming pools are open! But indoor pools are closed. 

Weather permitting, take a dip at: 

  • St. Vital
  • Transcona Aquatic Park
  • Fort Garry Lions
  • Westdale
  • Freighthouse
  • Kildonan Park

Some wading pools and all spray pads will be open Monday, including: 

  • Central Park 
  • Dakota Park
  • Machray Park
  • Shaughnessy Park.
  • Sturgeon Heights CC
  • Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
  • West Kildonan Memorial CC
  • Westdale

Operating hours for wading pools are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spray pads are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

All municipal golf courses will be open every day during the long weekend from dawn until dusk, approximately 6 a.m. to sundown.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday.

