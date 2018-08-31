What's open and closed on September long weekend

It's time for Manitoba's retail workers to get a break: Labour Day long weekend is upon us. Holiday hours will affect your shopping on the holiday Monday, Sept. 3 only.

If you have the weekend off, here are some of our top suggestions as to how to spend your time.

Grocery stores

Supermarkets will be open Saturday and Sunday but closed on Labour Day Monday.

Liquor Marts

Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed on Monday.

Shopping malls

All major malls are closed Monday.

However, theatres are still open — including those in Kildonan Place and Grant Park.

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. They'll also be on the new fall schedule as of Sept. 2.

City offices, services closed

Closures for the holiday include:

Libraries

Leisure centres

Offices

Animal services

Outdoor pools, golf courses open

Outdoor swimming pools are open! But indoor pools are closed.

Weather permitting, take a dip at:

St. Vital

Transcona Aquatic Park

Fort Garry Lions

Westdale

Freighthouse

Kildonan Park

Some wading pools and all spray pads will be open Monday, including:

Central Park

Dakota Park

Machray Park

Shaughnessy Park.

Sturgeon Heights CC

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

West Kildonan Memorial CC

Westdale

Operating hours for wading pools are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spray pads are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All municipal golf courses will be open every day during the long weekend from dawn until dusk, approximately 6 a.m. to sundown.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday.