What's open and closed on September long weekend
Shopping trips not advised on Labour Day Monday
It's time for Manitoba's retail workers to get a break: Labour Day long weekend is upon us. Holiday hours will affect your shopping on the holiday Monday, Sept. 3 only.
If you have the weekend off, here are some of our top suggestions as to how to spend your time.
Grocery stores
Supermarkets will be open Saturday and Sunday but closed on Labour Day Monday.
Liquor Marts
Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed on Monday.
Shopping malls
All major malls are closed Monday.
However, theatres are still open — including those in Kildonan Place and Grant Park.
Winnipeg Transit
On Monday, Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. They'll also be on the new fall schedule as of Sept. 2.
City offices, services closed
Closures for the holiday include:
- Libraries
- Leisure centres
- Offices
- Animal services
Outdoor pools, golf courses open
Outdoor swimming pools are open! But indoor pools are closed.
Weather permitting, take a dip at:
- St. Vital
- Transcona Aquatic Park
- Fort Garry Lions
- Westdale
- Freighthouse
- Kildonan Park
Some wading pools and all spray pads will be open Monday, including:
- Central Park
- Dakota Park
- Machray Park
- Shaughnessy Park.
- Sturgeon Heights CC
- Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
- West Kildonan Memorial CC
- Westdale
Operating hours for wading pools are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spray pads are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
All municipal golf courses will be open every day during the long weekend from dawn until dusk, approximately 6 a.m. to sundown.
Cemeteries
Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday.