What's open and closed on Labour Day in Manitoba

This year's Labour Day comes just days after new pandemic rules took effect in Manitoba.

The province's latest public health orders limit access to restaurants, fitness centres, theatres and ticketed sporting events to people who can prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here's a list of some of what's open and closed on the holiday Monday.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination

Several COVID-19 test sites in Manitoba are closed on Labour Day.

That includes the ones in Dauphin and Swan River. The walk-in site at Brandon's Keystone Centre is also closed, while other sites are open with different hours than usual.

A full list of where you can get tested for the illness is available on the province's website. So is a list of where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Shopping

Many malls in Winnipeg are open on the holiday.

That includes Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre, CF Polo Park and Outlet Collection Winnipeg, which are all open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Grant Park Shopping Centre and Garden City Shopping Centre are both closed.

Liquor Marts across the province have also closed their doors for the day.

The Forks Market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Johnston Terminal is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Entertainment

Golf courses run by the City of Winnipeg are open, weather permitting.

Those courses are the ones at Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Winnipeg Art Gallery is open but requires visitors to reserve timed slots online.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Manitoba Museum are both closed.

Indoor pools in Winnipeg run by the city are also closed for the day, but some outdoor and wading pools will be open until the end of the day Monday.

The Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park and Westdale outdoor pools will be among those open.

So will the Central Park, Dakota Park, McKittrick Park and Westdale wading pools.

Winnipeg spray pads will also be open until 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Public libraries in Winnipeg are closed.

Transit

Winnipeg Transit is running on a Sunday schedule on the holiday, while Brandon Transit is operating from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., though its transit information centre there will be closed.

Waste pickup

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected as usual in Winnipeg on Monday.

Cemeteries

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries in Winnipeg will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mail

Canada Post will not collect or deliver mail on Monday.