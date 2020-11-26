17-year-old girl from La Salle killed in crash south of Winnipeg

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a rollover on a gravel road between La Salle and Sanford, Man.

RCMP got a call around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday about the crash, police said in a news release.

Investigators say the girl was driving west on Provincial Road 247, south of Winnipeg, when she lost control and rolled into the north ditch, and then into a field beside the road.

The teen from La Salle, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

They say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and investigators believe the teen was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation continues.