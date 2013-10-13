Settlement reached in wrongful conviction lawsuit filed by Kyle Unger

A lawsuit filed by a man who was acquitted of a teenage girl's murder after spending 14 years in jail for her slaying has been settled out of court.

Kyle Unger filed a statement of claim asking for $14.5 million in damages in 2011 against former Manitoba Crown prosecutor George Dangerfield, who was responsible for three other murder convictions that were eventually overturned.

A spokesperson for Manitoba's justice department confirmed Monday afternoon that an out-of-court settlement had been reached.

The suit was filed against Dangerfield, the RCMP and a number of other federal and provincial justice officials.

Unger spent 14 years behind bars in B.C. for the high-profile 1990 sexual assault and killing of Brigitte Grenier in Roseisle, Man.

Caitlin MacGregor, press secretary for Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, responded to an email request for an interview with the minister by saying, "The terms of this agreement are confidential."

Mr. Big sting

Unger was acquitted in 2009 after former federal Justice Minister Rob Nicholson ruled there was a reasonable likelihood he had been wrongfully convicted. Manitoba Justice dropped charges later that year after DNA testing showed no trace of Unger on any exhibits.

Kyle Unger smiles as he talks to media outside a Winnipeg courthouse in this file photo. Unger, who served 14 years in prison for the slaying of 16-year-old Brigitte Grenier, was formally acquitted of first-degree murder. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Unger confessed to killing Grenier while speaking to undercover police who pretended to be gang members looking to recruit Unger.

The officers were part of a Mr. Big sting and told Unger he had to prove to them he had committed a serious crime if he wanted to join them in their lucrative lifestyle. Unger got key facts wrong in the confession but it was still used against him.

Calgary-based lawyer Greg Rodin represented Unger in the matter. CBC News has asked him for an interview.

Former Crown lawyer behind 4 quashed convictions

A three-day hearing in Manitoba civil court that was supposed to start Monday was adjourned.

The hearing was being held to hear two motions — one to expunge a statement from one of the defendants' affidavits and a summary judgment to dismiss the claim. A court spokesperson said the matter was resolved out of court.

​Former Manitoba Justice Crown lawyer George Dangerfield is behind four high-profile quashed murder convictions in the province. (CBC)

​​Dangerfield ​is the retired Crown prosecutor behind four high-profile murder convictions that were later quashed.

The most recent case ​involved Winnipeg man ​Frank Ostrowski​, who had a 1987 murder conviction set aside by Manitoba's Court of Appeal​ last year.

The other men convicted of murder who would later have their convictions quashed were ​​Thomas Sophonow​, exonerated in 2000, and ​​​James Driskell​, exonerated in 2005.

CBC News has asked the RCMP and federal Justice Minister David Lametti for comment.

