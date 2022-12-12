Kyle Pietz sentenced to 16 years for killing Eduardo Balaquit, who disappeared in 2018

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the killing of Eduardo Balaquit, 59, who went missing more than four years ago.

Manitoba Court of King's Bench Judge Sadie Bond sentenced Kyle Pietz on Monday, after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter in May.

Balaquit was last seen on June 4, 2018, when he was working as a night cleaner at a business in Winnipeg. He disarmed the building's alarm code at 6:05 p.m. and was never seen or heard from again.

Edward Balaquit, the victim's son, spoke outside the courthouse Monday, with many family members and friends behind him.

He expressed relief that the court process is over but said no sentence length would ever be enough.

"He hurt us in more ways than most people know. Sixteen years, I mean, it's a long time but it's not a long time at the same time," Edward said.

"Whatever time is given, it's never going to be enough."

Eduardo Balaquit hasn't been seen for four years and is presumed dead. A jury found Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter in May and he was sentenced on Monday. (Edward Balaquit/Facebook)

Edward described his father as a hard worker who did whatever he could for his family.

"He was tired, but he'd make sure that his tiredness [didn't] get in the way of how he cared for us. He loved everyone and wanted to make everyone know that they were loved. He tried his best for everyone," Edward said.

The Crown sought a sentence of at least 18 years behind bars for Pietz, less time served.

The defence lawyer asked for eight to 10 years of prison for Pietz.

Pietz was initially arrested and charged in connection with Balaquit's death in March 2021.

Pietz previously worked at the same business as Balaquit. An employee saw his vehicle circling the building around closing time on the day of Balaquit's disappearance.

Four months after Balaquit went missing, police said he was likely the victim of a homicide.

Balaquit's body has never been found, and there was no DNA evidence linking Pietz to his death.

His family has repeatedly called on Pietz to tell them where his remains are.

"Everyone should be able to say goodbye. It would mean the world to us," Edward said again on Monday.

During the trial's opening statements, Crown attorney Vanessa Gama said Balaquit's life of "consistency and routine" left a trail for police following his disappearance, and it led directly to Pietz.

Gama said Pietz was at "financial rock bottom," and his desperation drove him to rob and then kill Balaquit.

Pietz planned the robbery, as he was prepared with zip ties and duct tape on the day of Balaquit's disappearance, she said.

Pietz also purposefully hid Balaquit's body after he died, "deliberately inhibiting the police investigation," she said.

Defence lawyer Brett Taylor told the judge at the hearing in November that there was little evidence that could prove any of the aggravating factors.

The defence read a number of letters from Pietz's family that painted him as a loving partner and father of two girls who struggled early in his life with alcoholism.