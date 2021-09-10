Man who searched Red River for missing and murdered brings people together in his death

Families brought together over the past several years by the currents of tragedy and loss returned to the shores of the Red River Thursday night to say goodbye to one of their own.

Kyle Kematch was one of the founders of Drag the Red, a volunteer group that scoured the Red River for any trace of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. He died suddenly last week at the age of 38.

Bernadette Smith was looking out at the dozens of people standing on the river's banks, near the Redwood Bridge, in Kematch's honour.

"There's many here tonight that their loved one's gone missing or they've been murdered or they've been found in this river," said Smith, a Drag the Red co-founder and Point Douglas MLA.

"It's unfortunate that we're brought together by that, but it's bringing people together and connecting."

Searching on his own

Inspired to search for his sister, Amber Guiboche, who disappeared in 2010, Kematch decided to take matters into his own hands in 2014 and started combing the river and shoreline for any signs of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

He responded to a plea from Smith, who wanted police to search the river for clues to other deaths, after 15-year-old Tina Fontaine's discarded body, wrapped in a garbage bag, was pulled from the Red River in 2014. When the police wouldn't go looking without evidence, Kematch was the first to raise his hand, forming Drag the Red.

A friend of Kyle Kematch's for 15 years, Courtney Linklater remembers the Drag the Red co-founder as a man who searched tirelessly for his missing sister, Amber Guiboche, and brought closure to other families. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Kematch was committed to the search for years, fellow volunteer Courtney Linklater said.

"Every day he would be up at about seven o'clock, he'd come knock on my door," Linklater said.

"We'd be there, probably right until almost sundown."

That hustle inspired other people to join in the search, Linklater said.

He adds Kematch's efforts also paid off for the families who are grieving.

"He was more out there to try and find his sister, but meanwhile bring closure to other families in the process of doing it."

His legacy will live on through his daughter, Kyrra Kematch, who is planning to join Drag the Red in her father's honour. She was taken onto river on Thursday for a tobacco-offering ceremony, which Kyle conducted every time he got on the same boat, Smith said.

"His legacy is this boat, the searching community coming together, the prevention — people thinking twice about putting somebody in this river — and for families to know that somebody is doing something," Smith said.

"Kyle was so dedicated," she added. "Our boat broke down once and he was out there in a canoe, dragging the river."

The event continued Thursday night with a feast under the canopy at St. John's Park in which people shared their stories of Kematch.