Man missing since November found dead

Winnipeg police say a man missing for 10 months has been found dead.

No foul play is suspected in Kyle Fortier's death. The 23-year-old was last seen by his mother on the evening of November 8.

His mother's green Mini Cooper was pulled from the Red River in the rural municipality of St. Andrews four days after she had last seen her son.

RCMP said no one was found in the vehicle.

Gail Fortier told CBC News in November, the spot where police found her car, in Netley Creek, was a fishing spot Kyle and his dad would go to when he was younger.

Police have not said where Fortier's body was discovered.