Winnipeg Jets ink 2-year deal with Canadian defenceman Kyle Capobianco

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $762,500 US.

Capobianco, 24, collected nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

He had 10 points in 59 career games with Arizona after the Coyotes selected him in the third round (63th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft.

Capobianco also had 112 points (21 goals, 91 assists) in 155 games with the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners. He was selected to the AHL all-star game in 2019 and 2020.

Capobianco, a native of Mississauga, Ont., helped Canada win bronze at the 2015 world men's under-18 hockey championship.

Earlier, the Jets announced the signing of forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, entry-level contract worth $780,000 US.

The 24-year-old had 40 points (23 goals, 17 assists) in 62 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls in 2021-22. He added a goal and an assist in two playoff games.

Limoges, from Winchester, Va., made his professional debut with San Diego in 2020-21 and posted 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 23 games.

He played four varsity seasons for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Conference and recorded 125 points (51 goals, 74 assists) in 128 career games.