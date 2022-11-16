Iconic KUB Bakery closes its doors in Winnipeg's North End amid rising costs, falling demand

One year shy of its centennial, a storied piece of Winnipeg's culinary history has ceased operations.

KUB Bakery, located in the city's North End since its founding in 1923, posted a note on the front door of its Erin Street shop Tuesday, announcing it would be closing its doors Wednesday.

News of the bakery's sudden closure travelled fast, and many people swung by late Tuesday afternoon to purchase a couple more loaves of the bakery's iconic rye bread.

"A lot of people read the sign on the front door. They loaded up because they knew it might be the last time they got any KUB bread, so we sold out [Tuesday]," KUB Bakery production manager Ross Einfeld told CBC News.

The plan was originally to keep the bakery open all week, and potentially into next week, but after both oven burners failed, the decision was made to pull the plug on the 99-year-old business.

Thirty employees have lost their jobs, but Einfeld has been calling bakeries trying to line up employment for his staff.

He plans to retire, his mind full of a bevy of good memories, including KUB having sponsored the largest social ever — Manitoba Homecoming.

Einfeld, who ran the bakery alongside his brother and sister, said there were several factors that went into closing KUB, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a porous labour market.

Prior to the pandemic, several Winnipeg restaurants used products from KUB. The Winnipeg Jets, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Winnipeg Goldeyes also served food that included bread made at the bakery, including the foot-long hot dog buns used for the Jumbo Jet Dog.

Business with those partners dried up for two years, Einfeld said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February was another punch to the gut for KUB when Russian troops seized some grain shipping ports in Ukraine, which affected global markets.

A KUB Bakery employee with dough in 2008. (CBC)

"And because of the war in the Ukraine, the price of grain went up astronomically," Einfeld said. "It's still basically double what it used to be pre-war."

To make matters worse, a shoddy labour market — "I've never seen it so bad in my life" — only added to the bakery's struggles.

Einfeld says over the past several months, he hired employees who either didn't show up for shifts or quit after just a few hours.

WATCH | From the archives: KUB Bakery's Ross Einfeld on the impact of the rising cost of flour in 2008:

From the archives: KUB Bakery's Ross Einfeld on the impact of the rising cost of flour in 2008. Duration 0:26 KUB Bakery announced it's closure on Tuesday, saying the past few years have been very challenging for business. The bakery was featured in this 2008 item from The National, as the price of wheat rose dramatically due to demand for bread products in non-traditional markets.

Despite the difficult decision to close, he hopes someone buys KUB so its tradition can live on.

He had a deal lined up but it recently fell through.

The bakery was founded by a group of four businessmen, one of whom was Alex Kucher, in 1923. Kucher bought out his partners a few years later and renamed it Kucher's Ukrainian Bakery.

The Einfeld family purchased KUB in 1982, but neither Einfeld's children, nor his siblings' kids wanted to stay in the family business.