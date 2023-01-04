Winnipeg's KUB Bakery being taken over by Chip and Pepper of 1980s tie-dye clothing fame

Winnipeg's iconic KUB Bakery may live to see another century of bread-making after the former owner announced it's being taken over by twin businessmen Chip and Pepper Foster, known for their tie-dye clothing in the 1980s.

The bakery, founded in Winnipeg's North End in 1923, posted a note on the front door of its current shop on Erin Street in the West End in November, announcing its abrupt closure.

But on Wednesday, former production manager Ross Einfeld announced the bakery is getting an infusion of celebrity with the Fosters as the new owners.

"We love the brand.… There's no better brand with history here, so we're really pumped about this," Pepper Foster said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The Fosters, who were born and "bread" in Winnipeg, were known in the 1980s for the colourful clothes they started making in their home. They rode that fame to become hosts of the NBC show Chip and Pepper's Cartoon Madness, which ran for one season in the early 1990s.

Pepper and his wife own Pennyloaf Bakery on Corydon Avenue, he said.

Several factors led to KUB's closure in November, including the COVID-19 pandemic, mechanical problems and the war in Ukraine driving up grain prices, said Einfeld, who ran the bakery with his brother and sister.

It's difficult to let his family's business go, he said.

"But I'm really happy someone has picked up the torch and run with it, because it's a lot of work involved," he said at the news conference.

KUB Bakery, founded in 1923, was originally in Winnipeg's North End, until a fire in 2008 prompted a move west to Erin Street. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Pepper believes he and his brother can turn the business around, because they are "super branders."

"We can polish things up. I think with our direction on the marketing, media side and all that, we can turn it around. I think we'll be super successful," he said.

The Fosters now own KUB's recipes and will collaborate with small, independent bakeries in places like Elm Creek, Roblin and Selkirk to bring the classic bread back to people's shelves, Pepper said.

They want to establish a centralized operation base in the next three months, with the hope of creating jobs for Manitobans.

Pepper also said he and his brother are mulling broadening KUB's market outside of Manitoba. They sent a truckload of bread to Roseau, Minn., on Tuesday to test the waters.

"We're looking south, for sure," Pepper said.