Murder charge for man accused of stabbing victim at downtown Winnipeg business, later stabbing 2nd man

Winnipeg police said Thursday they have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man with second-degree murder and attempted murder, in connection with the stabbings of two people on Tuesday.

Police say that on Nov. 6., Kristopher Derek Watt entered a business on Garry Street north of Broadway, where he argued with two men — a 54-year-old and a 30-year-old.

Watt allegedly stabbed the 30-year-old several times in the upper body, then fled the building. He returned a short time later and stabbed the 54-year-old victim, and once again fled.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where the 54-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 30-year-old victim was treated for his wounds and has since been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

"The two victims were visiting with each other at the time," said Const. Tammy Skrabek at a news conference Thursday.

"It is believed that the male arrested was previously known to the 54-year-old, but not the 30-year-old," said Skrabek.

Watt was already on statutory release, and a Canada-wide warrant for parole revocation was issued for him after he fled, police said.

Watt was located outside his house and taken into custody on Wednesday.