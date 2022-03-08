Judge reinstates licence of Manitoba internet pharmacy owner convicted in U.S. case

A Manitoba judge has reinstated the licence of a man whose pioneering internet pharmacy business came crashing down over charges of selling counterfeit drugs in the U.S.

The College of Pharmacists of Manitoba cancelled Kristjan Thorkelson's licence on Dec. 6., 2019, which meant he could no longer practise pharmacy in Manitoba.

In a decision on Feb. 16, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Colleen Suche reversed that decision, which she called "extreme penalty" that did not fit the circumstances.

"The College was not able to point me to any decisions where conduct of a comparable nature, at least in terms of the degree of seriousness, resulted in a pharmacist losing their licence," Suche wrote in her decision.

"In fact, looking at the decisions from the College and elsewhere, conduct which arguably is as serious has resulted in nothing more than fines."

Thorkelson has been licensed since 1991 and owned several companies, collectively known as the CanadaDrugs.com Group of Companies. At its height, CanadaDrugs.com became the largest international pharmacy business in the world, Suche's decision says.

One of the companies owned by Thorkelson was River East Supplies Ltd., a licensed wholesale pharmacy in the United Kingdom.

River East bought a quantity of the cancer drug Avastin from a company in Denmark, then resold $78 million USD worth to a clinic in the United States.

Soon after, the clinic told River East that the drug "appeared suspect." River East arranged to have the drug returned, and told the company in Denmark, which in turn contacted the European regulator.

An investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded that some of the Avastin had no active ingredient.

However, Thorkelson "had no direct involvement in these events," Suche wrote in her decision. "They appear to have been relayed to him as they unfolded by the pharmaceutical manager of River East."

Charges in U.S.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the U.K. and Health Canada both investigated and concluded that no action needed to be taken.

But in 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an indictment in District Court of Montana against Thorkeson and his companies. They were charged with smuggling, international money laundering and conspiracy.

Extradition hearings were set, but Thorkelson's lawyers later arranged a plea deal, in which he pleaded guilty to the single charge of misprision.

That offence, which doesn't exist in the Canadian legal system, means that an offender knew a felony crime had been committed but didn't tell the authorities and took steps to conceal it.

The basis of the charge stemmed from an email Thorkelson wrote to employees of CandaDrugs.com on March 8, 2012.

In the email, he said "CanadaDrugs.com … has absolutely no connection to selling and offering Avastin given that CanadaDrugs.com has never offered that product for sale."

He was sentenced to five years of probation, including six months of house arrest, and agreed to pay a fine of $250,000, restitution of $30,000 and other costs.

Three of his companies — CanadaDrugs.com, River East, and Rockley Ventures — paid a fine of $5 million and restitution of $29 million to the U.S. Marshall's Service. The companies also surrendered their domain names and ceased operations.

In cancelling Thorkelson's licence, the Manitoba pharmacists college "argued that [Thorkelson] was motivated by profit at the expense of his ethical obligations. I see no basis to say this," Suche wrote.

There was no evidence that anyone at River East had reason to believe the Avastin was defective.

Although Thorkelson himself didn't notify the U.K. regulator, he was told that the Denmark-based company that had sold River East the drug would do so, which it did.

He was also told that the U.K. regulator would tell the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which it also clearly did, Suche wrote.

"Cancellation of a professional licence is an extreme penalty, ending an individual's career and livelihood. Accordingly, a licensing authority must take great care in coming to such a decision."

CBC contacted Thorkelson's lawyer, who said he was not in a position to comment on the decision.

A spokesperson for the College of Pharmacists of Manitoba said it is still reviewing the decision.