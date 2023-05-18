Father, boyfriend 'risk their lives every day by staying' in Ukraine

From English lessons to finding a job, watch Ukrainian refugee Kristina Kurdel start over in Winnipeg. Video: Haley Charney, Quan Luong, Nathalie Massaroni

As the bombs started flying across Ukraine and the war began, Kristina Kurdel and her mother, Oksana, looked for a way out.

"When the war started, me and my mom decided right away we were going abroad because we don't want to risk our lives," Kurdel said.

Their city, Ternopil, and its estimated 225,000 inhabitants weren't safe. (On May 13, it was reported by Reuters that the city was hit by Russian missiles, injuring two people.)

Kurdel and her mother looked west, far west, for safe passage.

They found it in Winnipeg with their cousin Myron Pawlowsky and his wife, Susan Boulter. Despite only having met the mother and daughter once before, Pawlowsky and Boulter decided to take in the pair and offer them a safe home away from the war.

"We're just very happy to get them out of a war zone and into a peaceful place where they can make a living for themselves," Pawlowsky said.

Kristina Kurdel has faced many challenges in her move to Winnipeg from Ternopil, Ukraine, including learning English. (Haley Charney and Quan Luong)

Kurdel's story is featured in Home Away From Home, a new short documentary by Winnipeg filmmakers Haley Charney, Quang Luong and Nathalie Massaroni for CBC Creator Network Manitoba.

The 4½-minute film was shot earlier this year as Kurdel was settling into her new life in Winnipeg.

It follows her and her mother as they take English lessons, get settled in Winnipeg and embrace the Ukrainian culture in the city.

They also yearn for those they left behind, including Kurdel's father and her boyfriend, and wonder when they will be reunited.

Kristina Kurdel, right, a Ukrainian refugee from Ternopil, hopes one day to visit other Canadian cities, such as Toronto and Vancouver, with her cousin Adriana Pawlowsky. (Haley Charney and Quan Luong)

"I understand they risk their lives every day by staying there," Kurdel said.

Kurdel also reveals her fears about learning English, fitting in and supporting herself.

