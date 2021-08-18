A hemorrhoid pillow for $3? You can't afford to limp away!

There were placemats, clothes, bedsheets, shower curtains, a blonde wig and a hemorrhoid pillow.

A blade attachment for a Magic Bullet blender, lightbulbs, shampoo and a sealed plastic bag containing a length of rope were also up for grabs.

Soaring online retail has paved the way for a new kind of in-person shopping experience at Krazy Binz Liquidation, a Canadian discount chain that opened in Winnipeg Aug. 12.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here .

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.