A hemorrhoid pillow for $3? You can't afford to limp away!
Bargain-hunters pick through bins piled high with daily price-reduced overstock, online returned items
There were placemats, clothes, bedsheets, shower curtains, a blonde wig and a hemorrhoid pillow.
A blade attachment for a Magic Bullet blender, lightbulbs, shampoo and a sealed plastic bag containing a length of rope were also up for grabs.
Soaring online retail has paved the way for a new kind of in-person shopping experience at Krazy Binz Liquidation, a Canadian discount chain that opened in Winnipeg Aug. 12.
To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.
CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.