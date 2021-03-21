Lorrie Stade had just gotten the news that the ice plant at her community's only arena had broken down when a possible solution flashed across her TV screen during a Winnipeg Jets game a few weeks ago.

Kraft Hockeyville, a competition that sees communities from across Canada compete for money to help them fix up their local arenas, was once again taking nominations.

"That was just the day after our minor hockey president had sent out an email to the whole town," Stade said. "[We needed] to somehow find enough money so that our kids could have somewhere to play."

Now, the St. Adolphe Community Club and Arena is among four finalists in the running to bring home the annual Hockeyville title: a win that would bring an NHL pre-season game and $250,000 to the rink.

"It's such a huge honour," Stade said. "The whole community has had such a spirit among us, just rallying together to have this chance at helping our arena."

That rallying took weeks of physically distanced parking lot gatherings in February, where community members worked together to come up with the best way to present St. Adolphe as a contender for the title, she said.

Now, as the only Manitoba finalist, they're hoping to win the support of people across the province. People in St. Adolphe alone — who number somewhere around 1,600, Stade said — won't be enough to help them win.

The broken ice plant isn't the only problem threatening the rink's future.

The community also recently had to tear down an arena wall because of a serious mould problem, and limited change room space means visiting teams often have to share with the home team.

In St. Adolphe, the arena is about more than just hockey, Stade said.

It's where kids get jobs working at the canteen, where people learn to skate and where — in pre-pandemic times — dance parties and birthday parties were a regular occurrence in the upstairs hall.

And it's where, in 1992, community members spent their own time and money to bring the dream of such a place to life.

"They actually went knocking door-to-door to get donations to build this place," Stade said.

"These are now their kids and grandkids that are volunteering and that are playing in this arena, so it's a really special building. It is really the heart of the community."

The St. Adolphe Community Club and Arena was built decades ago. Volunteers are hoping to win the $250,000 prize to help them tackle a mould problem, update the dressing rooms, replace the ice plant and complete other necessary improvements. (Justin Fraser/SRC)

That's what Stade said she hopes people see when it comes time to vote for this year's Hockeyville winner.

"We're a small but strong community," she said. "This is a huge boost that would go a really long way."

Voting is unlimited and opens on the Kraft Hockeyville website at 8 a.m. CT on April 9. It ends at 4 p.m. on April 10.

A news release from Kraft Heinz said the contest received thousands of nominations this year from communities across the country.

The other three finalists are the Lumsden Community Sports Centre in Lumsden, Sask., the Bobcaygeon-Verulam Community Centre in Bobcaygeon, Ont., and the Chief Young Eagle Recreation Centre on Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick, the release said.

"An outpouring of nominations and participation in this year's program make it clear the pandemic has not extinguished the passion and enthusiasm of hockey communities across the country," Kraft Heinz senior brand manager Matt Bruce said in the news release.



"With so many deserving communities, selecting finalists is never easy, but we are thrilled to announce our Top 4 finalists and look forward to watching Canadians virtually support their big push towards the Kraft Hockeyville 2021 title."

The winner will be announced later that evening on Hockey Night in Canada on Sportsnet and CBC during the first intermission of that night's NHL games at 6 p.m.