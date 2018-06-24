Skip to Main Content
Korean War memorial going up at Kapyong

Officials have broken ground at a former military base in Winnipeg on a memorial park that pays tribute to Canadians who fought in a battle in the Korean War.

700 Canadian soldiers fought in the Battle of Kapyong

Officials have broken ground on a memorial park at Kapyong Barracks in Winnipeg that pays tribute to Canadians who fought in a battle in the Korean War. (CBC)

Seven hundred soldiers of the Second Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry fought in the Battle of Kapyong in April 1951.

Demolition has already begun to tear down 13 remaining buildings at Kapyong Barracks, which has been vacant since 2004 when the battalion was relocated to Shilo, Manitoba.

The demolition will clear the way for First Nations development.

