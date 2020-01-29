Kookum's House project aims to lower Manitoba's child welfare rates by connecting families with resources

Families at risk of becoming involved with the child welfare system will soon have a 24/7 centre where they'll have access to temporary, culturally safe respite care.

Kookum's House, located in Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood, will start receiving referrals for care from Gwekaanimad, a partnership of five community organizations from around the North End.

The one-year pilot project is backed by a $400,000 investment from the provincial government, Manitoba Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced on Wednesday.

Gwekaanimad includes Blue Thunderbird Family Care Inc., which will run the facility and provide the respite care, and the Winnipeg Boldness Project, which will support co-ordination and evaluation of the pilot project.

The partnership also includes Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc., Andrews Street Family Centre and Mount Carmel Clinic, which will all refer families to the centre.

The centre takes its name from the word "Kookum," which means grandmother in many First Nations languages.

At a news conference announcing the pilot project on Wednesday, elder Mae Louise Campbell said the centre represents a return to traditional Indigenous ways of caring for children.

"Our way is to have our grandmothers," said Campbell, who is a member of the Grandmothers Council, an advisory group that provides advice to the families minister on Indigenous issues.

"If we look back in history… it was the grandmothers councils and the grandmother leaders in the community that kept our families together, that carried our sacred laws and our visions, that always knew what was best for the family, and made sure there was balance and harmony happening throughout the village before any contact [with settlers]."

Keeping kids with families

Stefanson said the pilot project is part of efforts by the province to reduce its disproportionately high rates of kids in care. In Manitoba, there are roughly 11,000 children in government care , which is the highest per-capita rate in Canada. About 90 per cent of them are Indigenous.

"We recognize there's much more work to be done, and that's why we're looking at community-driven initiatives such as this to try and keep our children out of the child welfare system and with their families," Stefanson said.

She said the centre will run as a pilot project for one year. The province will then assess its success at keeping families together and reducing child apprehensions.

"This will allow at-risk parents with limited extended family supports and other challenges to access community-based care for their children when they need it," Stefanson said.

Staff for Kookum's House will be hired from the community, and will include a full-time kookum (or housemother) and several aunties (or support workers) to help provide care for the children. There will also be a case manager who will work with community partners and help connect families with other needed resources.

Community partners say the pilot project is a chance for traditional Indigenous ways of caring for families to happen in a more formalized setting. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

A news release from the province said partners estimate the centre will respond to referrals for more than 100 families a month, and that it will start receiving referrals for care this week.

Diane Roussin, the executive director of the Winnipeg Boldness Project, said the centre is an opportunity for traditional Indigenous ways of caring for families to happen in a more formalized setting.

"It's a community-driven initiative that's really centring that Indigenous wisdom and knowledge," she said. "We don't see enough of that and we have a lot more of that that we want to share."

It's an opportunity that elder Campbell said has been a long time coming.

"It is a good way to start. It's small, and I hope that it will continue to grow, because we need more of these kookum houses," she said. "This will be an amazing place for our children, and good things will happen. They will be loved and cared for like they haven't been in the systems."