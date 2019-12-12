Koats for Kids says 2,000 children still on waiting list for winter gear

A Winnipeg charity that hands out winter coats is putting out an urgent call for donations to help children in need stay warm this winter.

Donna Albak, the program manager for Koats For Kids, says they've distributed 4,000 items so far this season, but still have 2,000 kids waiting for a coat.

With donations boxes empty, they're hoping Winnipeggers can come forward with donations.

"How can you go out and play without a winter coat or a hat or mitts? You can't walk to school you can't go out for recess, you can't socialize with your friends," she told Up to Speed host Ismaila Alfa.

"A winter coat is a necessity here in Winnipeg."

All donations are welcome, but Koats for Kids is especially short of coats and other items for boys' sizes 8-16.

The charity receives requests from schools, but also works with newcomer organizations to help families when they arrive in Winnipeg.

"An example would be that the family that shows up at the airport — mom, dad, 10 children — from a warm country and they have no idea what a Winnipeg winter is like," she said.

"So they need coats and you can imagine how expensive that would be to outfit that family for the first year here in Winnipeg, even with a family of four."

Donations can be dropped off at any Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service station, Perth's dry cleaning locations, Access Storage locations and AMJ Campbell on Niakwa Road East.

You can also bring them to CBC Manitoba's offices at 541 Portage Avenue until Dec. 18, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A full list of drop of points is listed on the United Way Winnipeg website.