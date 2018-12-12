A Winnipeg jury has delivered two very different verdicts for a man and woman charged in the stabbing death of Robert Sanderson 2½ years ago.

Billy Joe Linklater was convicted of second-degree murder and his girlfriend Lorie Knott was acquitted of the same charge Wednesday. A jury of 12 delivered its decision at Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench in the evening following hours of deliberation.

Knott and Linklater had pleaded not guilty.

Both 21 at the time, the two were arrested and charged three days after Sanderson was found dead in his home on Winnipeg's Aberdeen Avenue on June 22, 2016.

A doctor testified at trial that Sanderson, 50, died of blood loss after sustaining 33 stab and slash wounds, including one that pierced his brain and lung.

Sanderson's body was found after a fire broke out in his suite and a neighbour called 911, court heard.

A forensic detective who photographed the scene and attended the autopsy told court Sanderson sustained burns and had soot on his face when he was found.

3 met outside convenience store

During the trial, which began Nov. 26, Knott testified that on the night of the stabbing, she was high on OxyContin and marijuana and was "blackout" drunk.

She and Linklater were both drunk when they met Sanderson for the first time outside a convenience store on June 21, 2016. The three bought some liquor at the Northern Hotel vendor and walked north down Main Street before arriving at a building, court heard.

Knott said she was so drunk she didn't know at the time where they were, though she told court she recalled going into the rear suite of a building with Sanderson and Linklater.

There, while experiencing periodic memory lapses due to blackouts, she says she heard the tone shift in a conversation between the two men. She stumbled to the washroom down the hall, only to emerge a minute later to find Sanderson slumped over in a chair with blood on his face, Knott said.

Court heard she was confused, hugged him and apologized before racing out of the home, followed closely by Linklater.

Linklater to be sentenced at later date

Crown prosecutors Boyd McGill and Mike Himmelman called police witnesses who testified that a blood-stained sweater belonging to Knott was recovered from the home where she was living with Linklater and his mother.

She explained the blood may have gotten on her when she hugged Sanderson, and said she didn't know he was dead until days later.

Earlier on the same day when she was arrested, Knott said she heard Linklater tell his friends he killed Sanderson.

One of Linklater's defence lawyers, Martin Glazer, questioned Knott for several hours during her testimony, alleging it was her — not Linklater — who stabbed Sanderson.

Knott denied having anything to do with Sanderson's death.

Linklater will be sentenced at a later date.