Golden Knights captain, Winnipegger Mark Stone to return for playoff series opener against Jets

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been activated off long-term injured reserve and will play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Monday.

Stone has been out since Jan. 12 with a back injury

CBC News ·
A player skates with the puck.
Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, left, passes the puck during a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings in October 2022. The Winnipegger returns to the Vegas lineup for Game 1 of its playoff series with the Winnipeg Jets for the first time since Jan. 12. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Winnipegger underwent back surgery on Jan. 31, a procedure he also received last May. Stone hasn't played since Jan. 12.

At the time of his injury, Stone was second in scoring on the Golden Knights with 17 goals and 38 points in 43 games.

The 30-year-old has 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 career playoff games.

The Golden Knights (51-22-4) finished first in the Western Conference despite being without their captain down the stretch.

Vegas opens its first-round series against Winnipeg (46-33-3) on Tuesday.

