Knife, other weapons seized from problem customer at Isabel Street restaurant

Winnipeg police seized a knife and other weapons after staff at a restaurant asked for help removing a customer who refused to leave.

Officers visited a restaurant on Isabel Street not far from Health Sciences Centre on an unrelated matter around 7:50 a.m. CT. A police spokesperson couldn't say if they were customers.

Employees asked the officers for help because a man refused to leave. The officers saw he had a knife and placed him under arrest.

They say he was also carrying an improvised firearm, meant to look like a sawed-off shotgun, numerous rounds and types of ammunition, a dart-like item that could be used as a weapon and about a gram of meth.

The officers say he had a blank cheque that appeared to have been taken from a St. John's-area business.

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is facing 13 charges related to weapons and drugs. He was detained in custody.

