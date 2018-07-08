Gang's initials carved into man's cheek: police

A second suspect has been arrested after a "shocking" assault that left a victim with letters carved into his cheek back in March.

Investigators believe the attack was gang-related, spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference Sunday.

Police say a man in his 20s was injured in the incident and transported to hospital in stable condition.

"I don't think those required stitches, but you can certainly make out the letters on the face after the incident," Murray said.

Confronted by strangers

Police were called to Pritchard Avenue, west of McGregor Street, on March 6 at 11 p.m.

It is believed the victim was walking nearby on Flora Avenue when he was confronted by two strangers.

Armed with a baseball bat and a machete, police say the suspects got out of their car shouting the initials of a gang, which Murray declined to name.

He said the men assaulted the victim with the weapons, then dragged him inside their vehicle and drove away.

Inside the vehicle, Murray said the first two initials of the gang's name were carved into the man's face. A knife was used, not the machete that had previously been used to assault the victim, Murray said.

The victim managed to break free and run away.

Murray said the assailants likely thought they were targeting a member of the rival gang.

The victim may have come out of a nearby house the accused had a "vendetta against," Murray said. But the man wasn't wearing any gang colours or signs that police were aware of, he said.

"All indication is this is just someone who was walking down the street and was approached," he said.

"I can't speak to what the victim's involvement is, but I can say that I don't believe the victim engaged with these individuals prior to the incident."

2nd arrest Saturday

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday night and a 24-year-old man on May 2 for their alleged involvement.

They were both charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. The 19-year-old also faces a count of breach of recognizance.