Water main break forces Winnipeg's Klinic to cancel Monday appointments

Klinic is cancelling all in-person appointments Monday because of water issues that started at its Portage Avenue location last week.

Nicole Chammartin, the executive director of Klinic, said the building, which is between Arlington and Home streets, has been without water since a water main break in the area Friday afternoon.

"Unfortunately we run 24-7 because of the crisis line, so there's always people in our building. We spent a lot of the weekend being really creative in terms of trying to haul in water from different places," she said.

Klinic can't accommodate in-person appointments without water, though, Chammartin said.

"We're not going to have people coming in," she said. "We don't have washroom services, so we can't. So we're closing the building, essentially, to the public."

The building houses Klinic's counselling services, medical appointments and 24-hour crisis line.

The crisis line, which is 204-786-8686 or toll-free at 1-888-322-3019, will still be running in spite of the water issue, Chammartin said.

Anyone with an appointment this week should watch Twitter for updates or call the Klinic office.

Staff also are reaching out to clients whose appointments might be affected.