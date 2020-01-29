Winnipeg's Klinic staff excited to reopen after water main break 5 days ago

Klinic is resuming in-person appointments Wednesday after five days of water issues at its Portage Avenue location that started last week.

Nicole Chammartin, the executive director of Klinic, said the building, which is between Arlington and Home streets, was without water since a water main break in the area Friday afternoon.

"We couldn't run medical services for all of those days, so that's a lot of appointments to cancel. Drop-in medical services like sexual health clinics all had to be cancelled," she said.

"We don't like to do that. It takes a lot for us to do those cancellations."

The building houses Klinic's counselling services, medical appointments and 24-hour crisis line.

City of Winnipeg crews were on site attending to the problem for a number of days without much luck, Chammartin said.

She thinks staff are "really excited" to open back up.

She expects the next few days will be busy, though.

"You think about how many patients get seen in a day — that's five days of patients and clients that we now have to schedule somewhere else," Chammartin said.

"That's a challenge."