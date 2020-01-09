Kevin Klein poised to join Winnipeg mayoral race, says voters don't have enough choice

City councillor Kevin Klein plans to enter Winnipeg's crowded mayoral race halfway through the six-month campaign period.

The first-term councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood said he will register his mayoral campaign on Friday and become the 13th candidate in the race to succeed departing mayor Brian Bowman.

The campaign period began on May 1 and concludes on Oct. 26, when Winnipeggers elect their next mayor.

"What I've been hearing from many Winnipeggers is that they're not entirely engaged in the election," Klein said Thursday in an interview. "They want some more choice."

The existing field of candidates includes former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray, St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, former Winnipeg Centre Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette and former mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk.

Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Shaun Loney, Jessica Peebles, Rick Shone, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock are also running for mayor.

Klein said he would bring something different to the race by focusing on crime and safety. During his time on council, he served as chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

"For four years I think I have shown the citizens of Winnipeg that I stand for accountability," he said.

"I have been pushing for safe transit. I've been pushing for safe neighbourhoods, pushing to understand where every tax dollar goes."

Klein said he was heartened by a Probe Research poll, released on Thursday, which found 36 per cent of Winnipeg adults would consider voting for him.

That poll found 67 per cent of voters would consider voting for Murray, 51 per cent would consider voting for St. Gillingham and and 50 per cent would consider voting for Ouellette.

Pollster says Klein may have missed his window

Probe Research principal Mary Agnes Welch said Klein's late entry to race could prove to be a disadvantage.

"He's on the list for about a third of Winnipeg voters, which isn't very much. I think perhaps Kevin Klein has missed an opportunity to get in on this mayoral race early," Welch said.

Pollster Mary Agnes Welch said Klein may have waited too long to join the race. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The pollster also suggested Klein could alter the political complexion of a mayoral race where Murray, a left-leaning centrist, appears to be the frontrunner.

The Probe poll found 44 per cent of decided Winnipeg voters favour Murray for the mayor's office, compared to 16 per cent for Gillingham, 13 per cent for Ouellette and eight per cent for Motkaluk.

Klein was not included as an option because he had not registered to run.

Klein said he does not see himself as a conservative candidate and does not believe his entry to the race would assist Murray's campaign by weakening Gillingham, a moderate conservative, or Motkaluk, who has leaned further to the right.

"I think when people do their research they will see that a lot of the motions that I've put forward can not not be painted in any party colour," he said.

"I don't listen or want to listen to party lines or get tied up in the party lines."

Klein said he is planning to hold a campaign launch on August 3 at Assiniboine Park.