Winnipeg mayoral candidate Klein promises to speed up permits

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Kevin Klein is promising to reduce red tape for small businesses and developers — and says his plan will pay for itself.

The outgoing councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood promised Wednesday to ensure business owners applying for permits only have to contact one city office, rather than multiple offices, regardless of how many permits they require.

Klein also promised to ensure developers wait no longer than 90 days for occupancy permits and demolition permits. Restaurants, daycares, public housing projects and health-care providers would only have to wait 15 days for permits, he said.

Klein said he has not costed out the plan and could not say how many more city inspectors would be required in order to implement it, but suggested the new revenue that would flow from faster development would cover the cost.

"Any FTEs [full-time-equivalent jobs] we add to the planning, property and development department will return the investment quickly to the City of Winnipeg," Klein said at an announcement at the Exchange District location of Canadian Footwear, a shoe retailer.

As it stands, developers in Winnipeg seeking to demolish buildings are required to present a plan to redevelop the properties. The rule was put in place to prevent the proliferation of empty lots.

Klein said he is not concerned that eliminating that requirement could result in more vacant lots. He said he would change an additional fee of $2,500 on empty properties every year they are vacant.

Brian Scharfstein, who owns three Canadian Footwear locations, said he hosted Klein's policy announcement because he has had trouble finding property for a new warehouse.

Scharfestein is also a member of the Winnipeg Police Board. He said he sees no issue in hosting a political event and said he has not yet endorsed any candidate for mayor.

"Clearly I've had the ability, being the vice-chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, to wear my hat as a board member for the police board, and when I'm in business, I wear my business hat," Scharfstein said.

"I make that very clear in any conversation. I never get confused."

Klein is a former police board chair.

Shone promises bike and pedestrian improvements

Mayoral candidate Rick Shone promised Wednesday to increase the city's annual spending on bike trails, sidewalk improvements and pedestrian trails from approximately $4.3 million this year to a minimum of $9.4 million every year.

More cycling routes would be converted into protected bike lanes under this program, gaps in the cycling network would be filled in and wayfinding signs would be improved to the standard of markers along the Southwest Transitway bike path, he said.

"We spend a lot of money building the trails, but to visitors or even to people like myself who go to different areas of the city, it's often really hard to figure out where you are and where you're going," Shone said alongside the protected bike lane on Granite Way, near Osborne Street.

Mayoral candidate Rick Shone promises to spend more money building bike and pedestrian trails. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Shone also promised to spend $250,000 installing 500 more bike racks and to replace Winnipeg's bike-registration system with a national network that aims to deter bike theft.

Fellow mayoral candidate Shaun Loney announced the same bike-registration pledge on Tuesday.

Loney, Shone and Klein are among 14 candidates running for mayor. Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Jessica Peebles, Govind Thawani, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock have also registered mayoral campaigns.

Candidates must also complete a nomination process in September in order to appear on the election-day ballot in October.

Race on in Waverley West

Voters in Waverley West now have a choice of candidates running for council.

Pascal Scott registered Tuesday to run in the southern Winnipeg ward where Coun. Janice Lukes ran unopposed during the 2018 election. Lukes is running for a third term at city hall.

Now that she has an opponent, the number of wards where candidates are unopposed has dropped to four.

As of Wednesday, councillors Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan), Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River), Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) and Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan) remained unchallenged.

The deadline to run for council is Sept. 20. The election takes place Oct. 26.