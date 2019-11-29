Kleefeld school, neighbouring homes evacuated after gas line ruptures

A school in rural Manitoba and a number of homes around it were evacuated mid-morning Friday after a natural gas line ruptured.

Paul Wiebe, fire chief for the rural municipality of Hanover, said nobody is hurt and all students of the kindergarten to Grade 8 school, about 50 kilometres south of Winnipeg, have been relocated to safe places until their guardians can pick them up.

The Hanover School Division tweeted the school has been deemed unsafe for the time being, so classes are cancelled for the rest of the day.

Parents should pick their children up at the Kleefeld Rec Hall and the fire hall but avoid the area around the school.

Kleefeld School has been evacuated. A gas line was cut. The fire department is on scene. Students have been moved to their designated safe location. Parents are asked to avoid the area. More details to follow. Updates will be posted <a href="https://t.co/ppTSrqD5Qt">https://t.co/ppTSrqD5Qt</a> —@HanoverSD Kleefeld School has been evacuated. A gas line was cut. The fire department is on scene. Students have been moved to their designated safe location. Parents are asked to avoid the area. More details to follow. Updates will be posted <a href="https://t.co/ppTSrqD5Qt">https://t.co/ppTSrqD5Qt</a> —@HanoverSD

Wiebe told CBC News a "significant number" of homes downwind of the school also were evacuated because of the leak. He didn't have the exact number of homes affected.

Manitoba Hydro is working to stop the flow of gas as quickly as possible.

The Crown corporation's spokesperson, Bruce Owen, told CBC News crews have to survey the area and ensure there aren't other underground gas lines or cables that could be nicked while digging to repair the line that was cut.

"When there's an incident like this, the gas can migrate into sewer systems and back up into people's homes. That doesn't appear to be happening in this instance, but we're monitoring the situation," he said.

Owen said he doesn't have an estimate for when the line will be fixed.