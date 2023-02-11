Kittens strike a yoga pose in Southwestern Manitoba

Adoptable kittens struck a pose in Southwestern Manitoba Saturday in the hopes of finding their fur-ever homes.

Brandon's Luna Muna Yoga Studio hosted the Brandon Humane Society's first-ever kitten yoga sessions to raise money for the shelter, and introduce some furry friends to the community.

Instructor and Humane Society volunteer Chelsea McCrimmon said there is always a drive to raise funds to keep the shelter going, to feed animals and to care for them. She also wanted people to meet some of the cats available for adoption.

"I love dogs and cats, but I feel like dogs are easier to showcase. You can take them places, they go on leashes," McCrimmon said. "Cats can go on leashes, but it's not quite the same. So this is perfect because they're confined in the studio and then people can see how friendly they are."

A Brandon Humane Society kitten lies by a yoga mat. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The Brandon Humane Society is home to around 70 adoptable cats and dogs.

The yoga cats were specially selected because they are friendly, love playing and cuddling, McCrimmon said, adding they were excellent in the class.

"They actually like walking on people," McCrimmon said. "I'm very proud of them."

Kittens surround yoga practitioners during a session. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

She incorporated a cat theme into the 30-minute yoga sessions that encouraged people to scoop up a kitten during the workout.

Her hope is that people walked away feeling happy and with a better idea of how friendly the cats are at the shelter.

Tanga checks out yoga gear at Luna Muna. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"I love yoga. I think yoga is very good for the heart and the soul. And I think kittens and animals ... are also good for the heart and the soul," McCrimmon said.

Lizanne Szabo, a Humane Society staff member, said kitten yoga seemed like a lot of fun and a great way to socialize some of the animals.

Lexa Struth, 12, holds a Brandon Humane Society adoptable kitten. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"We thought we'd get in on it and kind of give our cats and kittens a little bit more exposure to different people," Szabo said. "Most of them did really well. The kittens were very active ... everybody's been really good."

Chelsea McCrimmon leads a kitten yoga session. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

It's important to get the animals socialized because at the shelter they see the same people every day. She said getting them out with different people helps their social skills.

Elena Burch plays with Tanga. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Szabo said it's fun to work at the shelter, but that looking after the animals can be expensive for the non-profit organization.

Chelsea McCrimmon holds a kitten while doing a yoga pose. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"We have a building that we have to take care of … we aren't government funded or funded through the city or anything. It's all just through donations," Szabo said.

Juel Bell cuddles with a kitten. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Adoptions come and go in spurts and it's slow at the moment, she said, adding the yoga event might help.

Luna Muna regular Rhonda Pardy thought it was fantastic getting to combine the experience with animals and raise awareness for the Humane Society.

Elena Burch, left, and Chelsea McCrimmon cuddle with kittens. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The kittens were a welcomed reminder about the joy an animal can bring to life, she said, noting there were a mix of personalities.

One of the cats gets in on the action. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"A couple are curled up in the corner and quiet, and the other ones are mischievous and jumping all over you while you're trying to do yoga," Pardy said. "It's a lot of fun."