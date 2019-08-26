Kite cuts power for nearly 1,500 customers in Brandon
Manitoba Hydro is working to verify the cause.
Close to 1,500 customers are without power in Brandon, Man. after a kite struck a power line, according to Manitoba Hydro.
Mulitple customers reported that a kite flew into power lines around 5 p.m., causing the outage.
According to a tweet, there is no estimated time for restoring power, and updates will be provided.