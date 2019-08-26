Skip to Main Content
Kite cuts power for nearly 1,500 customers in Brandon
Manitoba

Kite cuts power for nearly 1,500 customers in Brandon

Manitoba Hydro is working to verify the cause.

Manitoba Hydro is working to verify the cause

Ahmar Khan · CBC News ·
Manitoba Hydro says it received reports from customers that a kite struck a power line. (CBC News)

Close to 1,500 customers are without power in Brandon, Man. after a kite struck a power line, according to Manitoba Hydro.

Mulitple customers reported that a kite flew into power lines around 5 p.m., causing the outage.

Manitoba Hydro is working to verify the cause.

According to a tweet, there is no estimated time for restoring power, and updates will be provided.

A power outage caused by a kite in Brandon, Man. has left 1,470 customers without power. (Supplied by Manitoba Hydro website)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|