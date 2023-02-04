Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg kitchen fire sends 1 to hospital

The city is reminding Winnipeggers of cooking safety after a person was taken to hospital due to a house fire in the West Kildonan neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

Learn about cooking safety and have an escape plan, city urges residents

CBC News ·
One person was injured and taken to hospital in stable condition after a kitchen fire in West Kildonan. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

An accidental cooking fire at a home in West Kildonan sent a person to hospital on Saturday morning.

Shortly before noon, fire crews responded to a report of a fire at a home on Libra Street between North Point Boulevard and Orion Crescent, according to a Saturday news release from Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services.

An injured person was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A damage estimate of the fire is not yet available, the release says. 

The city is reminding Winnipeggers that when they are cooking they should:

  • Stay in their kitchen and remember to turn off stove burners when leaving.
  • Keep flammable items away from the stovetop.
  • Heat cooking oils slowly.
  • Use a metal lid to cover and contain a small oil fire or use a fire extinguisher.
  • Never use water to try to extinguish a stove top fire.
  • Never move a pan that is on fire because burns or injuries might.
  • Have a home escape plan and practised it frequently.
now