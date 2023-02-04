Winnipeg kitchen fire sends 1 to hospital

An accidental cooking fire at a home in West Kildonan sent a person to hospital on Saturday morning.

Shortly before noon, fire crews responded to a report of a fire at a home on Libra Street between North Point Boulevard and Orion Crescent, according to a Saturday news release from Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services.

An injured person was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A damage estimate of the fire is not yet available, the release says.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers that when they are cooking they should: