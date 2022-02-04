'All we have are the memories': Historians mourn loss of key building from Winnipeg's jazz era

It took two days to burn down 110 years of history at a corner on the edge of Winnipeg's downtown, where icebound rubble is all that remains of a building that was once a focal point of the city's jazz and big band era.

The two-storey Kirkwood Block, a brick, arrowhead-shaped building that stood at the northeast corner of Portage Avenue and Langside Street, was consumed by a fire that began Wednesday and kept crews pouring water throughout the night and following day.

By Friday, it was partially collapsed into a single level, with the city preparing for full demolition in the coming days.

It's a wrenching end to a building whose second floor had a glorious three-decade run, beginning in the mid-1950s, as Harry Smith's Club Morocco.

"The club became Winnipeg's top nightspot and the longest-running such jazz club not only in our city, but in Western Canada," according to music historian and author John Einarson, who wrote about it in his book Heart of Gold: A History of Winnipeg Music.

"I would consider the Club Morocco definitely a landmark in Winnipeg's music history, and we've lost it just as we've lost so many others as time marches on," Einarson said in an interview on Friday.

"To see it now gutted is heartbreaking because there are so many memories from so many people who either went there or played there."

The Kirkwood Block as seen on Thursday, a day after a fire broke out in the building. (Meaghan Kethceson/CBC) This is what was left of the building as of Friday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

More recently, it was home to a handful of independent businesses on its street level, including a Japanese doughnut shop, a hairdresser and a convenience store.

Brent Bellamy, senior design architect for Number Ten Architectural Group, called it "a tragic loss."

"I worry about the neighbourhood and how the neighbourhood moves on with losing the businesses that were in there."

Those types of buildings are the lifeblood of a community, often providing the livelihoods of people who not only work, but also live in the neighbourhood, he said.

"They're part of the DNA and fabric of the community and when those buildings are lost, we lose that connection."

Boom time

The Kirkwood Block was designed by architect John D. Atchison, who was responsible for nearly 100 buildings in the city from the early 1900s until the mid-1920s, many in the Chicago style of architecture.

Built in 1912 for pharmacist William Kirkwood, it opened at a boom time, as Winnipeg flooded with new citizens and new buildings sprouted to fill many needs.

Kirkwood's drugstore was located in one of the four retail shops fronting the sidewalks along Portage and Langside. The second floor hosted a Pentecostal church hall before it become one of the city's hottest big band nightclubs.

Club Morocco was the creation of Polish immigrant Herschel Schmutkin, who became Harry Smith when Canadian customs officials said his name was too hard to pronounce.

Aqua-Terre Pet & Sporting Goods was one of the street retail tenants when Club Morocco was in its heyday. (City of Winnipeg Archives)

He was a larger-than-life character full of chutzpah, who decorated his club in a faux-African motif, with paintings of warriors with shields, spears and masks, Einarson said.

"Very quickly it became a popular jazz club, as well as bringing in artists from across Canada as well," he said.

The club had a dress code that required men to wear a jacket and tie. There were rentals available for those who came unprepared, but the selection wasn't the best.

"They had a cloak room with a couple dozen of the ugliest jackets you've ever seen, and you had to pick one," drummer Wayne Finucan says in Einarson's book.

Still, Finucan remembered it as "a cool place, a real happening place back then."

When the dance band and jazz era began to wane as rock rock 'n' roll roll took over the live music scene, Club Morocco began to struggle.

An ad for Club Morocco from the Winnipeg Tribune shows off some of the exotic interior. (Winnipeg Tribune Archives)

It managed to attract crowds through the 1970s and part of the 1980s, partly because its licence allowed it to stay open longer than other drinking spots, but that also led to a different type of notoriety.

Fighting, more so than dancing, began to occur and the club's steep staircase was used to send off troublemakers, according to Einarson.

"Harry had his brother, Earl, installed as kind of like the enforcer," he said.

"If someone was getting a little too drunk … getting a little out of hand, he would go over and blast a cigarette on the person's hand to get his attention and then physically throw him out."

Smith eventually closed up the club in the late 1980s but briefly tried to revive it shortly afterwards, turning the Morocco into a non-alcoholic teen club during the week, according to a Winnipeg Free Press story from 1990.

The effort didn't last long, and the venue went through several owners and incarnations after that. It was a bar under several banners, many of which became familiar to police responding to incidents of violence.

It was a far cry from its Pentecostal beginning.

Harry Smith was a larger-than-life character, full of chutzpah and stories, who decorated his club in a faux African motif with paintings of warriors with shields, spears and masks, says music historian John Einarson. (Joanne Alexander Smith/Owen Clark Collection/Manitoba Historical Society)

"My mother wouldn't let me go to Club Morocco," Einarson said with a laugh. "She thought it was a little bit of a scary place and an adult kind of a place as well. So I never got inside it, but I certainly was aware of the reputation back then.

"And in looking back on the history I became even more aware of its prominence in Winnipeg music history."

'We realize the loss of it'

Winnipeg has always been a hub for live music, going back as far as vaudeville days of the 1920s and '30s, Einarson said.

"And places like the Club Morocco were pillars of that whole live music scene."

But as the jazz age faded into the memories of the previous generation, so did the role of places like Morocco.

Einarson said it sometimes takes misfortune, like this week's fire, for people to recognize the importance of a building they've likely passed without a glance for several years.

"And we realize the loss of it. It's gone. It's not going to be there anymore. So all we have are the memories of people who were there."

An undated photograph of the Kirkwood Block's Club Morocco. (University of Manitoba digital collections)

The Kirkwood Block may not have the historical significance of the Hudson's Bay building on Portage or the Bank of Montreal building at Portage and Main, but it has its own importance, said Bellamy.

It was one of few remaining examples of pre-First World War buildings that defined downtown at one time.

"It was really the strip mall of 1912, with commercial storefronts lining the sidewalk and people generally living, or office space, above," he said.

"If you want to know what Portage Avenue looked like before Portage Place was built, it was really lined with those kinds of buildings. They used to be all throughout downtown and we've sort of lost them, one by one by one."

Little mom and pop shops like those that filled the Kirkwood's retail spaces will have a tough time surviving in other buildings with higher rents, he said.

"We often talk about wanting a modern city with progressive buildings but it's the old buildings that are the soil that allows the fine grain of commerce — small business — to really flourish and grow."

