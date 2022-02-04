Stretch of Portage Avenue reopens as crews partly tear down West End building lost to fire

The 110-year-old Kirkwood Block building, which was destroyed by a fire that closed Portage Avenue for two days, was partly demolished overnight.

The building, which housed the West End BIZ storefront, went up in flames Wednesday morning, spewing large plumes of smoke into the air over the next two days as crews worked to put out the blaze.

Portage between Memorial Boulevard and Sherbrook Street was closed for nearly two days as firefighters continued to pour water onto the building.

That stretch of Portage reopened Friday morning, the city said, though the westbound curbside lane at Langside remained blocked.

Parts of the icicle-covered structure remained standing Friday after crews doused then demolished parts of the building. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Fire crews couldn't enter the building, which quickly became engulfed in flames, over fears it might collapse.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Built in 1912, the Kirkwood Block has been home to a mix of retail and office space over the years. Club Morocco was a popular nightclub there from the 1960s into the 1980s.

In recent years, it was home to the West End BIZ headquarters, a convenience store, a hairdresser and a nightclub, among other businesses.