Winnipeg hair salon owner overcomes uphill battle to reopen 1 month after Kirkwood Block fire

The co-owner of a hair salon forced to close last month due to a massive fire on Winnipeg's Portage Avenue says she had to deal with smoke damage, a lack of heat and even a robbery before reopening this week.

Meanwhile, nearly one month later, others who were impacted by the blaze are still adjusting to the loss of the Kirkwood Block building at the corner of Portage and Langside Street.

Lola Omoniyi co-owns Lola's Beauty Gallery & Supplies with her husband, Isaac. The business sells hair products and also houses a salon on Portage Avenue, close to Young Street — just two doors down from the Kirkwood Block.

When that building went up in flames on Feb. 2, Omoniyi closed her business temporarily due to the smoke.

Weeks later, she says half of the business still doesn't have heat, but she can't wait any longer to reopen.

"I'm just frustrated because it's been too long that I haven't been able to serve my customers, and everything is just frustrating," she said.

A sign outside Lola's Beauty Gallery & Supplies lets people know they are reopened for business Tuesday afternoon. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

She was able to reopen the salon portion of the building Tuesday. But the portion where she sells hair products still can't open, because it doesn't have heat.

She said she'd been told by Manitoba Hydro that it's been difficult to reconnect the natural gas line due to how severely damaged the Kirkwood Block building was.

On top of that, Omoniyi's business suffered a break-in on Sunday night. Thieves broke the door and took some of the hair products inside, she said.

Winnipeg police confirmed that the break-in was reported to them and that they are investigating.

Despite all the challenges, Omoniyi says she's happy to welcome her customers back.

"I would like to thank them, let them know that we are back," she said.

West End BIZ without an office, mourns loss of cat

The Kirkwood Block was home to Eben Convenience Store, Not a Donut and the offices of West End BIZ, all of which were destroyed in the fire. All that is left is a pile of ice and snow-covered rubble.

West End Business Improvement Zone staff have been working out of other sites, such as the offices of the Exchange District BIZ and Downtown BIZ, while the organization works on securing a new space, its executive director says.

"It has been challenging to work without an office. It means a lot more working out of vehicles and sort of making do with doing a lot more running around," said Joe Kornelsen.

Kirkwood Block as seen on Thursday, Feb. 3. Since then, city crews have begun demolishing the building. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The BIZ was able to bounce back fairly quickly, he said, but did lose some graffiti cleanup equipment in the fire, which temporarily impacted its ability to provide that service to businesses in the area.

The organization is also mourning the loss of its office cat, Selena, who lived in the building for the last three years.

"I think it really hit a lot of us pretty hard to lose Selena," he said.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe for the owners of Eben Convenience, who also lost their homes in the blaze, had raised more than $42,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

An Instagram post from Not a Donut says they are working on finding a new location but that their sister business, Not a Waffle, is still open and taking orders.